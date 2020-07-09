CROPSEY — Joan M. Garmon, 85, of Cropsey, died at 1 a.m. Tuesday (July 7, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and a memorial service will be held at a later date at the United Methodist Church of Cropsey. Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church of Cropsey. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, has charge of arrangements.
Joan was born Sept. 1, 1934, in Cropsey, a daughter to Harry and Cora Wells Elliott. She married Vernon Garmon on June 30, 1955, in Cropsey. He survives in Cropsey.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Cropsey where she was the organist for many years. She worked as a cashier at the Cropsey State Bank for 47 years.
A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.
