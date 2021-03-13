Joan Marie Keefer

Joan was born at home on April 6, 1936 in Burlington, NJ, the daughter of Thomas and Edith (Wilcox) Duncan. She graduated from Burlington Central High School in 1954. She then attended West Jersey Nursing School from 1954-1957. She worked at the hospital in Camden, NJ from 1957-1959. Joan entered the United States Air Force as a 1st lieutenant and served from 1959-1961 where she was stationed in Texas and England. After her military service, Joan relocated to Rockford and worked at Rockford Memorial Hospital in Rockford from 1961-1971. After her years at Rockford Memorial, Joan worked private duty nursing for many years. She ended her nursing career as an acute rehab nurse at Advocate BroMenn Regional Medical Center in Bloomington, IL.