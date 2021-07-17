NORMAL — Joan Marie Steinburg, 89 of Normal, passed away at 10:45 a.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Heritage Health in Normal.

Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 22, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church in Normal with Rev. Matt Wilcox officiating. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Normal Public Library.

Joan was born June 26, 1932 in Murphysboro, IL the daughter of Herbert B. and Pauline M. (Fay) Davis. She married Charles Louis Steinburg on August 15, 1954 in Salem, IL. He died on July 25, 2014.

Survivors include two children: Jennifer (Tim) Peterson of Normal and Richard (Deby) Steinburg of Austin, TX; five grandchildren: Hailey Lanier, Matthew Peterson, Lauryn Gould, Delleney Steinburg and Mykaela Steinburg

She was preceded in death by a sister.

Joan was an elementary school teacher and substitute teacher for 39 years, retiring in 1993. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Normal and AW Chapter of P.E.O. She was a former longtime member of the Normal Public Library Board as well as a long-term English as a second language tutor.

