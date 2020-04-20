Joan Marten

LINCOLN — Joan “Joni” Fitzpatrick Marten, 60, of Lincoln, passed away Sunday (April 19, 2020) at her home. She passed away surrounded by her family after a courageous seven-year battle with colon cancer.
Joan Marie Fitzpatrick was born Feb. 16, 1960, in Lincoln, the daughter of Gregory Edward and Evelyn Francis Ryan Fitzpatrick. She married Galen Dennis Marten on April 26, 1980.
Joni was the beloved wife of Galen — the love of her life for 40 years; loving mother of Sarah (Patrick) LaPorta, Ashley (Chris) Phillips, Kelly (Alex) French and Dr. Kristen Marten; proud NeNe of Quinn, Owen and Noah French; Ryker and Maren Phillips; and Baby LaPorta. Joni is also survived by her mother, Evelyn Fitzpatrick; brother, Louie (Sue) Fitzpatrick; sisters, Debra Curry and Peggy (Greg) Morrow; and countless nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gregory Fitzpatrick; infant brothers, James Gregory and William Paul; brother, Joseph Fitzpatrick; sister, Mary Ripa; and nephew, Brock Endres.
She was a devoted member and volunteer at Holy Family Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. Joni and her husband owned Marten Construction for over 35 years. Her greatest joy was entertaining her friends and family whether at her home, the Lake of the Ozarks, or on a beach. She was an avid gardener, baker and lifetime Chicago Cubs fan. Joni, together with her friends and family, organized a community-wide fundraiser for the past seven years to raise over $50,000 for colon cancer research. Fitz-a-Palooza will continue in her memory.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Holy Family Catholic Church Interior Renovation Fund.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Peasley Funeral Home of Lincoln.
