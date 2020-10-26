PONTIAC — Joan R. Huxtable Bevill, 85, of Pontiac, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 7:51 a.m. at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL.

Her service will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac with Reverend Gretchen Stinebaugh officiating. Following the service, cremation rites will be accorded with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery in Pontiac at a later date.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Joan was born July 7, 1935, in Odell, IL to William Mack and Phoebe Isabelle (Dixon) Cagley. She married Thomas J. Huxtable on March 18, 1956. He died September 5, 1986. She later married Charles E. Bevill on April 11, 1992. He died September 22, 2008.