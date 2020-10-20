SAYBROOK — Joan Ruth Harrigan age 81 of Saybrook formerly of Albuquerque, NM died at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020 at Accolade Senior Living in Paxton. Private graveside service will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Albuquerque, NM. Joan was born March 29, 1939 in Bloomington a daughter of Clyde and Ruth Tjardes Brittain. She married John A. Harrigan on January 20, 1978 in Albuquerque, NM. He died September 26, 1996.
Surviving is a sister Betty Christensen Brittain of Saybrook, brother Charles (Diane) Brittain of Round Rock, TX; and several nieces and nephews. She as preceded in death by her parents, a brother John, and a niece Terri K. Brittain. Joan was a kindergarten teacher at Gibson City Grade School for 16-1/2 years. She was a loving wife, sister and aunt and will be greatly missed. Memories of Joan may be shared at lambyoungfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.