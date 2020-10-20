 Skip to main content
Joan Ruth Harrigan

SAYBROOK — Joan Ruth Harrigan age 81 of Saybrook formerly of Albuquerque, NM died at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020 at Accolade Senior Living in Paxton. Private graveside service will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Albuquerque, NM. Joan was born March 29, 1939 in Bloomington a daughter of Clyde and Ruth Tjardes Brittain. She married John A. Harrigan on January 20, 1978 in Albuquerque, NM. He died September 26, 1996.

Surviving is a sister Betty Christensen Brittain of Saybrook, brother Charles (Diane) Brittain of Round Rock, TX; and several nieces and nephews. She as preceded in death by her parents, a brother John, and a niece Terri K. Brittain. Joan was a kindergarten teacher at Gibson City Grade School for 16-1/2 years. She was a loving wife, sister and aunt and will be greatly missed. Memories of Joan may be shared at lambyoungfh.com.

