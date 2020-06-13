Joan Schonert

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Joan Marie Schonert of Orange Park, Fla., died at 10 p.m. June 2, 2020, of congestive heart failure.

She was born July 7, 1930, in Bloomington, the daughter of Arthur Carl Mammen and Katie Correll Mammen. She married Fred A. Schonert on Feb. 3, 1952, in Danvers.

Surviving are her children, daughter, Mary Ann Ball, Orange Park, Fla., and son, David Lee Schonert (Trudy); two grandsons, Mark Schonert and Alec Schonert; and a great-grandson, Landen Schonert, Waldorf, Md. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2009. She is survived by Mary Lou Fislar, Bloomington, and several cousins.

Burial services will be at a later date at Danvers.

