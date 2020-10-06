BLOOMINGTON — Joan Straight Willis, 95, died October 1, 2020, at 12:50 p.m. at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Illinois. She was born in Oak Park, Illinois, Feb. 26, 1925, the only daughter of Lyle F. Straight and Amy Kellogg Hovey Straight.

Joan earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1947. She was named to “Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.” She worked for the Central Illinois Conference of the United Methodist Church for many years and finished her career at the Illinois office of the Disciples of Christ Church, retiring in 1987.

She married Maurice Willis, the long-time love of her life, in 1985 in Florida. He was a professor of brass instruments at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Mrs. Willis was a patroness for the Sigma Alpha Chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota at Illinois Wesleyan for over 50 years. She often attended concerts at the SAI House and on campus as well as other venues in the Bloomington-Normal area. She regularly attended IWU Homecoming activities. She was a lover of classical music and a huge supporter of the fine arts. Joan was also a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and was active in its alumni group for many years.