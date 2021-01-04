Joann M. Nottingham

NORMAL — M. Joann Nottingham, 84, of Normal, IL, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away January 1, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL.

Joann was born July 4, 1936 in Roe, AR, the daughter of Herman C. and Ella Mae (White) Billerman. She married Charles Nottingham October 10, 1980 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Decatur, IL.

Joann served AT&T, formerly Illinois Bell Telephone Company for 39-1/2 years as a telephone operator. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IL.

She was a member of the Communication Workers of America and Telephone Pioneers. She loved bowling and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball and Illini basketball fan.

Surviving is her husband, Charles; daughter, Penny Culp (Craig) of Normal, IL; sister, Peggy Patton of Taylorville, IL; grandchildren: Charles Smith of Springfield, IL, Brian Oros of Decatur, IL, Matthew Culp of Goose Creek, South Carolina, Kaitlin Culp of Normal, IL; great-grandchild: Linnea Biddenstadt, Fort Madison, Iowa and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Jeffrey; two sisters: Vickie Edgecomb and Ernestine Massey; nephew Larry Edgecomb; and two nieces: Susie Hooker and Peggy Gray.