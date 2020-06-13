JoAnn Randolph

She married Robert M. Randolph on Sept. 5, 1959 in Lincoln. She is survived by her husband Robert, Chillicothe, and three children and nine grandchildren. Her children are Dr. Gregory M. Randolph, DDS, (Joanne) Bloomington; Dr. Bradley A. Randolph, DDS, (Jan) Ft. Madison, Iowa; and Jeffery P. Randolph, (Missy) Peoria. Her nine grandchildren are Blake, Kee and Meado, all from Bloomington, Ali, Kassi and Natalie, all from Ft. Madison, Iowa, and Lauren, Celia and Niko, all from Peoria. JoAnn has two younger sisters, Kay Oppenheim (Howard) of Birmingham, Ala., and Shirley Cudworth, who preceded her in death.

JoAnn loved and cherished her family and she hosted many family events over the years, and in particular her annual Christmas Day dinner and celebration with her family. She also hosted many family birthday celebrations, which she loved to do. She along with her husband hosted the Rotary Club of Peoria North annual fish fry in September of each year at their residence for at least 15 years. She was very proud to be named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Club due to her service efforts and generosity. One of her very special loves was hosting various students who were visiting the USA during the summers, either on work assignments or attending Bradley University from Europe. She served several offices in the Peoria Friends of Friedrichshafen and served as its president for 2 years. As part of that responsibility, she and her husband visited Europe and Friedrichshafen, Germany on twelve separate occasions annually over a number of years. Only on one of those trips, which was primarily to Spain, that they did not visit Friedrichshafen, Germany. On many of those trips they stayed at the homes of German parents whose children had stayed with us during their visit to the USA.