Joanne Logsdon

STANFORD — Joanne K. Logsdon, 86, of Stanford, passed away on Sunday (June 7, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
A private family service will be Tuesday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Following the service a private family burial will be held at Funks Grove Cemetery, rural Mclean.The family suggests memorials to be made to the Home Sweet Home Mission or Minier Christian Church.
Joanne was born Aug. 12, 1933, in Heyworth, to Arthur H. and Anne Alice Lanigan Kauffman. She married Howard J. Logsdon on Nov. 4, 1953, in Stanford. He preceded her in death on Sept. 15, 1996.
Joanne is survived by her children, Michael D. (Darla) Logsdon, Stanford; Larry A. (Carol) Logsdon, Downs; Jeff L. (Claire) Logsdon, Danvers; and Dan S. Logsdon, Minier. Also surviving are eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; her brother, Keith “Butch” (Judy) Kauffman, Normal; two brothers-in-law, Bill Tyler, Stanford, and Ron Bernau, Danvers; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters.
After graduating from high school she attended Illinois State Normal University. She worked for the administrative department of the Olympia School District for several years. She was a member of the Stanford Christian Church in Stanford and served on the Olympia school board. Through the years Joanne and her husband enjoyed attending and supporting the sports programs in the Olympia schools.
Joanne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.
The family would also like to extend a special thank-you to the caregivers and staff at the Villas of Holly Brook on Fox Creek Road.
Condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.
