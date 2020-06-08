Joanne Logsdon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

STANFORD — Joanne K. Logsdon, 86, of Stanford, passed away on Sunday (June 7, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

A private family service will be Tuesday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Following the service a private family burial will be held at Funks Grove Cemetery, rural Mclean.The family suggests memorials to be made to the Home Sweet Home Mission or Minier Christian Church.

Joanne was born Aug. 12, 1933, in Heyworth, to Arthur H. and Anne Alice Lanigan Kauffman. She married Howard J. Logsdon on Nov. 4, 1953, in Stanford. He preceded her in death on Sept. 15, 1996.

Joanne is survived by her children, Michael D. (Darla) Logsdon, Stanford; Larry A. (Carol) Logsdon, Downs; Jeff L. (Claire) Logsdon, Danvers; and Dan S. Logsdon, Minier. Also surviving are eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; her brother, Keith “Butch” (Judy) Kauffman, Normal; two brothers-in-law, Bill Tyler, Stanford, and Ron Bernau, Danvers; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters.