× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHENOA — Joanne Sue Davis, 66, of Chenoa, passed away at: 2:48 p.m. Wednesday (July 8, 2020) at her residence in Chenoa.

There will be a private family service with graveside services in Chenoa Township Cemetery, Chenoa. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family of Joanne S. Davis.

Joanne was born Aug. 3, 1953, in Fairbury, the daughter of Franklin and Carol Huddleston Vaughan. She married Darrell Davis at Funks Grove in 1972. Her husband Darrell survives in Chenoa.

Other survivors include one son, Matthew Davis, Chenoa; her parents, Frank and Carol Vaughan, Fairbury; two sisters, Gail McWhorter, Fairbury; Donna Hammond, Lee's Summit, Missouri; one brother, Mark (Cathy) Vaughan, Monee.

She was preceded in death by one son, Geoff Davis, and one sister, Phyllis Miller.

Joanne was a 1971 graduate of Fairbury-Cropsey High School. For over 10 years she owned and operated the Video Village in Chenoa. She enjoyed being in her flower garden and the numerous Labrador retrievers her family raised throughout the years. She loved her family and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Condolences left for the family and a guest registry are available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.