BLOOMINGTON - Jody O'Malley, 63, of Bloomington, formerly of Newark, New Jersey, passed away at 11:02 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at her home.

Her funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington with Pastor Chuck Bahn officiating. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday.

Interment will be at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia, NJ at a later date. It is suggested that those in attendance practice social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Jody was born on August 19, 1957 in Newark, New Jersey the daughter of Arthur W. and Mary Ann Grupallo Sejeck. She married Daniel Stewart on May 21, 1997 in Peoria.

Surviving is her loving husband, Daniel of Bloomington; daughter, Kristina Paprocki of South Carolina; brother, Mark Sejeck of Ohio, and a granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Jody loved people and was known for her companionate, helping nature. She was always cheery and smiling. Jody was a friend of Bill W. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Jody's family at kiblerbradyruestman.com