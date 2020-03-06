Joe Deitz

Joe Deitz

Joe Deitz

HEYWORTH — Joe E. Deitz, 87, of Decatur, formerly of Heyworth, passed away at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday (March 4, 2020) at St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur.

Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Heyworth Christian Church. Funeral will follow at 3:30 p.m., also at the church. Burial is in Randolph Township Memorial Cemetery, Heyworth. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Heyworth, is in charge. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Janet Sporleder to be dispensed to local charities.

Joe was born Dec. 13, 1932, in Bible Grove, a son of Arthur and May Deitz. He married Nina Mae Harmon June 2, 1951.

Surviving are daughter, Janet (Brent) Sporleder, Fisher; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Sharon Hawthorne.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Charles; and daughter, Judy McCrate.

Joe worked at Eaton Corp in Lincoln, for 38 years. He was a master mason for 61 years. Joe had many hobbies, but his favorite was working on lawnmowers.

Service information

Mar 8
Visitation
Sunday, March 8, 2020
1:30PM-3:30PM
Heyworth Christian Church
308 North Vine Street
Heyworth, IL 61745
Mar 8
Service
Sunday, March 8, 2020
3:30PM
Heyworth Christian Church
308 North Vine Street
Heyworth, IL 61745
