FLANAGAN — John A. Hofmann, 64, of Flanagan, IL passed away at 6:34 a.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at OSF St. James John W Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac, IL.
Cremation rites were accorded and a private family service will be held at a later date.
Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan is assisting the family with arrangements.
John was born May 7, 1956 in Cleveland, OH the son of Carl and Roselyn White Hofmann. He married Janice P. Hale on October 22, 1983 in Chicago, IL. She survives along with one son Charles Dale (Tatiana) Hofmann of Tennessee; one grandson Andy; three sister Cynthia, Michelle, and Debra; and his mother-in-law Margaret Diamond of Flanagan.
He worked as a machinist at Caterpillar in Pontiac for over 20 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, Fishing and sports. He loved the Ohio State Buckeys.
