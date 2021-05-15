BLOOMINGTON — John A. "Jack" Haas, Sr, 83 of Bloomington, passed away at 7:53 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at his home surrounded by many loved ones.

His memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 19 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington with Rev. Len Thebarge officiating. Interment will be in East Lawn Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials will be directed to LeRoy FFA or LeRoy Community Unit School District #2.

Jack was born March 23, 1938 in Bloomington, the son of Duane J. and Kathryn A. Taylor Haas. He married Thelma "Fay" Davis on October 19, 1991 in Normal. She survives.

He is also survived by three children: Janet (Dave) Fopay of Mattoon, James Haas of Texas and Julie (Peggy) Haas of Streator; a grandson, Aaron Haas; two brothers, Robert (Helen) Haas of Clinton and Richard (Sharon) Haas of LeRoy; two nieces: Angela Kauffman of Ohio and Michelle Kush of Maryland; and numerous other extended family which includes the Chick-fil-A employees.

He was preceded in death by a son John A. Haas, Jr. and a sister Loretta Anne Thomas.