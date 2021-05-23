GIBSON CITY — John A. "Jack" Johnson, 87, of Gibson City peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family at 8:50 pm Friday May 21, 2021 at OSF St. Josephs Medical Center in Bloomington.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon Thursday May 27, 2021 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Visitation will be held 10:00am – 12:00pm prior to the service. Burial with military honors will be held in Bellflower Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the GCMS Booster Club in honor of his hard work, dedication and love for the GCMS athletics over the years.

Jack was born September 28, 1933 in Gibson City. A son of Harry and Helen Outlaw Johnson. He married Ellen Raymer-Johnson and she survives in Gibson City. He was previously married to Barbara L. Smith. Also surviving are his son, Timothy P. (Marianne) Johnson; two grandchildren: Sam (Megan) Johnson and Frank (Taylor) Johnson; three step-children: Jackie Rusk, Bryan Brandon, and Valarie (John) Nettleton; nine step-grandchildren: Tara (Mike) Roberts, Ashley Tracy, Cody (Rebecca) Weaver, Kelly (Wade) Kennedy, Andrea (Andy) Bates, Brittany (Justin) Watson, Macey Rilea, Jordyn (Jerod) Brummett, Jaymi (Reilly) Good as well as seventeen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Patricia Miller, brother Richard "Dick" Johnson and step son Brad Brandon.