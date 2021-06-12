LEROY - John A. Richardson, 63, of LeRoy, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Carle Bro-Menn Hospital in Normal.

John was born April 28, 1958, in Champaign, IL, to parents Herman and Esther (McLaughlin) Richardson. He is survived by his life partner Sondra Woodrum, LeRoy; sisters: Joyce Phelps, Champaign, Judy (Dan) Walling, Urbana, Lottie Richardson, CA.

John worked as a Floor Technician at 4M, and LeRoy and Clinton nursing homes. John also served in the Army as a Tank Turret Repairman on the M1 Abrams.

John was an avid Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Chiefs fan.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Flanagan State Bank in LeRoy, c/o Doug Woodrum.