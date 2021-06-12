LEROY - John A. Richardson, 63, of LeRoy, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Carle Bro-Menn Hospital in Normal.
John was born April 28, 1958, in Champaign, IL, to parents Herman and Esther (McLaughlin) Richardson. He is survived by his life partner Sondra Woodrum, LeRoy; sisters: Joyce Phelps, Champaign, Judy (Dan) Walling, Urbana, Lottie Richardson, CA.
John worked as a Floor Technician at 4M, and LeRoy and Clinton nursing homes. John also served in the Army as a Tank Turret Repairman on the M1 Abrams.
John was an avid Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Chiefs fan.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Flanagan State Bank in LeRoy, c/o Doug Woodrum.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.