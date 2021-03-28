NORMAL - John A. Roszkowski II, 84, of Normal, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at his home.

His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Northlake, where visitation will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. A memorial Mass to be held in Peoria will be announced following Easter. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

He was born April 26, 1936 in Chicago, a son of John A. and Helen J. Dressler Roszkowski. He married Mary Frances Wright on August 3, 1957 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Chicago and she preceded him in death on March 9, 2021.

Surviving are four sons: Michael (Julia) Roszkowski, David (Stephanie) Roszkowski, Thomas Roszkowski and Father Don Roszkowski; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Mary Ann Lockefeer and Rose Marie Prena.

He was preceded in death by his wife; a son, John A. Roszkowski III; and a brother, Edgar.