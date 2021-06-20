BLOOMINGTON — John A. Stone, 49, of Bloomington, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Visitation for Mr. Stone will be on Tuesday evening, June 22, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evangelical Free Church, 2910 East Lincoln Street, Bloomington.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the church.

John Anthony Stone was born on July 12,1971, in Normal, the son of Theodore Dale and Marjorie Anthony Stone. He was united in marriage to Shelley Eames. She survives.

Also surviving are his mother: Marjorie Stone-Greenlee, two brothers: Timothy and Michael, two sisters: Kelly and Bonnie, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Memorials may be made to his family or to Evangelical Free Church in Bloomington.

Quiram Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta is in charge of arrangements.