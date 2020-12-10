PONTIAC — John Alexander Woodburn, 88, of Pontiac, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 9, 2020, in his home surrounded by family.

There will be a private family service at the First United Methodist Church prior to the graveside service on Saturday, December 19, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at Sunny Slope Cemetery in Saunemin, IL.

John was born February 23, 1932, in Saunemin, IL to Amie and Byrne Woodburn. He married Delores A. Aupperle on September 6, 1959, in Morton, IL.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Delores; his children, daughters: Susan (Greg) Paice, Pam (Mike) Behnke, and son, Scott (Darcy) Woodburn; grandchildren: Emily and Danny Paice, Claire, John (Eren), and Rose Behnke, and Devyn (Phillip) Rich; great-grandchildren: Ashtyn and Annie; brother, Jim (Diane) Woodburn of Pontiac; and sisters: Margy Woodburn of Albuquerque, NM and Kay (Albert) Jordan of Gallop, NM.

John was preceded in death by his parents; beloved grandson, Creighton; and his sister, Judy.

He met the love of his life, Delores, at a Rural Youth meeting in 1958, where Delores was asked out for coffee by another young man and John decided he would just tag along. The rest is history.