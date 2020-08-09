John Arthur Bertsche

A memorial service will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, Bethel College (KS), or Habitat for Humanity. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

John was born on May 28, 1929 in Pontiac (IL) to Arthur and Emma Eymann Bertsche. He graduated from Pontiac High School in 1947, and continued working on the family farm until February 1952, when he began a community development service assignment in Gulfport (MS) through Mennonite Central Committee (MCC), which fulfilled his alternative military service requirement.

He graduated from Bethel College (KS) on the morning of May 26, 1958. That evening he married his classmate, Evelyn Dyck, at the Bethel College Mennonite Church. Their two children, Cynthia and Daniel, were born in Chicago where John attended medical school (University of Illinois) and completed his internship (Cook County Hospital). From 1964-66, the family lived in Haiti, where he served as medical director of Hôpital Grande Rivière du Nord, a rural health facility operated jointly by MCC and Haiti's Public Health Service. Upon their return to the U.S., and following a three-year medical residency at Northwestern University, he and his family moved to Bloomington-Normal, where John practiced Internal Medicine until his retirement in May 1998.