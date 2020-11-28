LYNCHBURG, Virginia - John B. Kahle, 92, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Runk and Pratt Liberty Ridge in Lynchburg, VA. He was born on May 6, 1928 in Normal, Illinois, the son of L. D. and Rose Jones Kahle. He graduated from Gridley Community High School in 1946 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1950. He received his Masters of Science degree in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Cincinnati in 1967.

He spent four years in the U. S. Air Force as a Nuclear Radiation Specialist. He worked for General Electric Company at their Aircraft Nuclear Propulsion facility in Cincinnati, Ohio and at their Nuclear Fuel Fabrication facility in Wilmington, NC. He worked for Monsanto Research Corporation in Miamisburg, Ohio for 10 years as a Senior Health Physicist. He spent 19 years with the AEC//NRC Inspection and Enforcement Department in Atlanta, GA.

In June 1950, he married his high school sweetheart, Helen D. Rinkenberger. She passed away in 2012. In August 2014 he married Vicky M. Fenimore. That marriage ended in divorce.

Preceding him in death, besides his wife Helen, were his parents; three brothers; Glenn, Paul, and Ralph; and two sisters - Bernice McCain and Roslyn Gerlach.