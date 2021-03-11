BLOOMINGTON — John Baker, 87 of Bloomington passed away at home on Tuesday March 9, 2021.

There will be a funeral service for John on Monday March 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington. There will be a visitation Sunday March 14, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 PM at the Memorial Home. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington.

John was born in Gravette, Arkansas on January 30, 1934 to Maurice and Gladys James Baker. He married Madaline Mae Hoog in Bloomington. She preceded him in death February 27, 2015. He is also preceded by six siblings, Donald Baker, Myra Baker, Phyllis Wellenreiter, James Baker, David Baker and Maurice Baker.

He is survived by five children: John (Mary Ann) Baker of Danvers, Mark Baker of Auckland, New Zealand, Phil (Cathy) Baker of Summerville, SC, Mary (Thomas) Roberts of Bloomington, Brian Baker of Bloomington; twelve grandchildren: Jacob Baker, Hannah Baker, Stephanie (Ryan) Anderson, Matthew Baker, Luke Hinchee, James Baker, Deaney (Tony) Rydenbark Jr, Danielle (Ryan) DeGraw, Dustin Selleck, Jimmy Roberts, Thomas Roberts, Steven Roberts; and twelve great-grandchildren. He is also survived by four siblings: Lois (Ronald) Hall of Bloomington, Joseph Baker of Doniphan, MO, Carole (James) Kelmas of Normal and Rita Baker of Bloomington.