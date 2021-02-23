NORMAL — John Benjamin "JB" Funk, 56 of Normal, passed away February 22, 2021 at 8:57 a.m. in Normal.

His funeral will be Noon, Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Funks Grove Chapel with Rev. Sally Hamon officiating. Burial will be in Funks Grove Cemetery. An outdoor visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to Noon, Saturday at the Funks Grove Picnic Shelter (adjacent to the chapel.)

Memorials may be directed to Bloomington High School Booster Club.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

JB was born May 7, 1964 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the son of Eugene D. "Curly" and Barbara Ann Felmley Funk, III.

Survivors include a son McLean (fiancee Morgan Cizauskas) Funk of Oconomowoc, WI; a brother, Eugene D. (Kristy Davis) Funk, IV of Bloomington; and two nephews: Conner Cox and Davis Funk. He was preceded in death by his parents.