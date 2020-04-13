× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — John Burke, 73, of Bloomington, passed away March 26, 2020, at his residence, of a sudden heart attack.

Memorial services will take place at a later date. Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon, is assisting the family.

John was born April 8, 1946, in Decatur. He grew up in Mattoon, and graduated from Mattoon Senior High School. He earned an A.B. degree in economics from Harvard University and an MBA from the University of Virginia. On graduation, John worked briefly for a Boston petroleum company and then joined the family construction business in Mattoon.

In later years, John was an investor. John's wide-ranging reading and ability to advise on all things economic and personal, as well as his sense of humor and ready wit, were well known to his friends.

Survivors include his loving sister, Susan Burke, and his good friend, Robert Remington. John was preceded in death by his parents, Homer C. Burke and Frieda Evelyn Rickens Burke.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to Genesis Animal Rescue, genesisanimalrescue.org, or the Coles County Animal Shelter, colescountyanimalshelter.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.

