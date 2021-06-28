BLOOMINGTON — John Christopher "JC" Solomon, 76 of Bloomington, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at his home.

His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 2, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington with Rev. Jeffrey Stirniman officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington with military rites accorded by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

JC was by no means an ordinary man; however, his time, like that of many before him, ran out too soon, especially for those who loved him.

He was born May 17, 1945 to George and Imelda Solomon. He graduated from Central Catholic High School, was a member of the Armed Forces and retired from Firestone. These proud, yet mundane accomplishments are not what made him special.

His many joys ranged from that of his Friday night bowling leagues as the Rabbi, to his many poker nights at Moe's. He was as sarcastic as they came, and always had a witty, even somewhat inappropriate joke ready at hand. His sense of humor being his best quality in this less than humorous world.

He will be forever loved and remembered by his wife, Debra Solomon; his three daughters: Joann (Brett) Alexander, Samantha Solomon and Veronica (John) Grundman; his grandchildren: Braden Alexander, Norah and Frank Grundman; his surviving siblings: Francis Ann Solomon, Mary Solomon and Veronica Sigurdson; his family at Times Past Inn; his Texas family: Phyllis and Brianna; his ride or die, Monty Tuchel; and all the others he cared deeply for.

In our hearts we know that you are up there, making the best of the cards you were dealt. Eighter, Eighter from Decatur, we'll see you later.

