BLOOMINGTON — John Cornwell, former resident of Bloomington, died of natural causes in Dover, N.J., on April 15, 2020.
The third child of Raymond and Virginia Cornwell, John is survived by son, Joshua Chamberlain-Cornwell, Downs; mother, Virginia Cornwell Gardner, Lenox, Mass.; sister, Lynette Cornwell, Pittsfield, Mass.; sister, Sarah Cornwell Collins (Dave), Auburndale, Mass.; brother, Robert Cornwell (Camille), Bloomington. John's family will always remember him as a kind, loving person whose beautiful smile warmed their hearts.
John was known for his adventuresome spirit, demonstrated by his heading west as a young man to plant new forests in Oregon, and living in Ankara, Turkey, for two years with his parents and sister Sarah. While John had participated in competitive swimming during his school years, his peak as a swimmer was demonstrated twice in Turkey, crossing the Bosphorus from Asia to Europe as a 14-year-old Boy Scout. Scouting was also an uplifting experience John shared with his father, both sisters, and his son.
John worked with his brother Bob for many years in the home construction business as a skilled painter. Not a rich man by the world's standards, John nonetheless gifted many with his compassionate heart and kind acts. He always helped anyone needing a hand. A New Jersey friend summed up John's positive effect on those he met, calling him “one of the good ones."
As for his faith, the last voicemail John left his brother on Easter Sunday included both the gift of good blessings conveyed by John and his own thankfulness for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
His loving family leaves him with this wish: “Rest well, our dear John, as you face new travels and adventures.“
