BLOOMINGTON — John Cornwell, former resident of Bloomington, died of natural causes in Dover, N.J., on April 15, 2020.

The third child of Raymond and Virginia Cornwell, John is survived by son, Joshua Chamberlain-Cornwell, Downs; mother, Virginia Cornwell Gardner, Lenox, Mass.; sister, Lynette Cornwell, Pittsfield, Mass.; sister, Sarah Cornwell Collins (Dave), Auburndale, Mass.; brother, Robert Cornwell (Camille), Bloomington. John's family will always remember him as a kind, loving person whose beautiful smile warmed their hearts.

John was known for his adventuresome spirit, demonstrated by his heading west as a young man to plant new forests in Oregon, and living in Ankara, Turkey, for two years with his parents and sister Sarah. While John had participated in competitive swimming during his school years, his peak as a swimmer was demonstrated twice in Turkey, crossing the Bosphorus from Asia to Europe as a 14-year-old Boy Scout. Scouting was also an uplifting experience John shared with his father, both sisters, and his son.