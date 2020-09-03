LINCOLN — John D. Barnard, 71, of Lincoln, died at 4:28 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 2, 2020) at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield after a short illness.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Harmony Cemetery, Beason, with Pastor Paul Weber, officiating. Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln is in charge of arrangements. The family asks that those attending wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
John was the first child born to J.B. and Alice Wright Barnard on Oct. 28, 1948, at Brokaw Hospital, Normal. He married Janet Bressner in 1970. He later married Muriel Dahmm on April 1, 1995. She died Nov. 16, 2012. John was blessed to find love again and married Zelma Martin on Nov. 17, 2018, in Atlanta.
Surviving are his wife, Zelma; one sister, Betty (Paul) Duzan, Colfax; and one brother, Robert (Deborah) Barnard, Towanda. Also surviving are stepdaughter, Jennifer (Doug Gellner) with three stepgrandsons, T.J., Kyle and
Hayden Gellner; one stepson, Daniel Martin; sister-in-laws, Laura Tomlinson, Beason, Vivian (Geraldo) Valdes, and Georgia Allison, all from Lincoln; five nieces and eight nephews, Jason Duzan, Jill Johnson, Kristina Waugh,
Benjamin Barnard, Nathan Barnard, Matthew Barnard, Jason Tomlinson, Will Tomlinson, Esther Farmer, Elise Valdes, Alejandro Valdes, Fay Allison, and Lewis Allison; along with several great-nieces and -nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, and one stepdaughter, Robin Martin Tackett.
John graduated from Lexington High School and Illinois State University. He served his country in the National Guard and was a member of the Normal Masonic Lodge. He was an active member of the Good Shepherd
Lutheran Church. He was a seeds man for Jacques Seed Corn Co. and bookkeeper for Alexander Lumber.
In retirement, he worked several years at the Lincoln Park District Rec Center.
John and his beautiful bride, Zelma, would have celebrated two years of marriage in November. Although their time was short, they enjoyed each other to the fullest. John and Zelma were always holding hands and sharing
how much they loved each other. They enjoyed several nice trips including a recent trip to Branson with family and a Caribbean cruise in February.
All who knew John loved his gentle manner and kind soul. He loved his Lord. He never spoke a harsh word. He truly loved his new role as grandpa to his grandsons. John enjoyed spending time with his family, reminiscing old times
and following his nieces and nephews activities. He was a wonderful role model as a husband, brother and uncle for his family. John will be dearly missed.
Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lincoln or St. John’s School of Nursing, Muriel Dahmm Barnard Endowed Scholarship fund.
