John D. Barnard

Preceding him in death were his parents, and one stepdaughter, Robin Martin Tackett.

John graduated from Lexington High School and Illinois State University. He served his country in the National Guard and was a member of the Normal Masonic Lodge. He was an active member of the Good Shepherd

Lutheran Church. He was a seeds man for Jacques Seed Corn Co. and bookkeeper for Alexander Lumber.

In retirement, he worked several years at the Lincoln Park District Rec Center.

John and his beautiful bride, Zelma, would have celebrated two years of marriage in November. Although their time was short, they enjoyed each other to the fullest. John and Zelma were always holding hands and sharing

how much they loved each other. They enjoyed several nice trips including a recent trip to Branson with family and a Caribbean cruise in February.

All who knew John loved his gentle manner and kind soul. He loved his Lord. He never spoke a harsh word. He truly loved his new role as grandpa to his grandsons. John enjoyed spending time with his family, reminiscing old times