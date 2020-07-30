FAIRBURY — John D. Branch, 64, died at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday (July 29, 2020) at Accolade Healthcare, Pontiac, with his daughter and son by his side.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and the family will have a private graveside service at a later date in Brenton Cemetery, Piper City.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be directed to his home away from home, the Fairbury VFW. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of services.
John was born Aug. 5, 1955, in Paxton, the son of Dr. Charles and Edna Kennedy Branch. His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include one daughter, Kendra (Matthew) Overbey, Springfield; one son, Joshua (Jennifer) Branch, Edgerton, Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Tanner, Logan, Collin and Kamden Branch; Mason and Emmersyn Overbey.
John grew up in Piper City and was an incredible athlete. He attended Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington, on a scholarship, playing college basketball with Jack Sikma in 1973. An automobile accident in 1974 changed John's life, leaving him physically disabled and unable to return to the sport that came so naturally to him.
John enjoyed music, dirt track racing but most of all he loved his family. John's sense of humor and his one of a kind laughs will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
