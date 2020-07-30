× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FAIRBURY — John D. Branch, 64, died at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday (July 29, 2020) at Accolade Healthcare, Pontiac, with his daughter and son by his side.

Cremation rites have been accorded, and the family will have a private graveside service at a later date in Brenton Cemetery, Piper City.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be directed to his home away from home, the Fairbury VFW. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of services.

John was born Aug. 5, 1955, in Paxton, the son of Dr. Charles and Edna Kennedy Branch. His parents preceded him in death.

Survivors include one daughter, Kendra (Matthew) Overbey, Springfield; one son, Joshua (Jennifer) Branch, Edgerton, Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Tanner, Logan, Collin and Kamden Branch; Mason and Emmersyn Overbey.

John grew up in Piper City and was an incredible athlete. He attended Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington, on a scholarship, playing college basketball with Jack Sikma in 1973. An automobile accident in 1974 changed John's life, leaving him physically disabled and unable to return to the sport that came so naturally to him.