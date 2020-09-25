× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA, John D. “Danny” Hadfield, 55, of Eureka, IL went home to be with the Lord on September 23, 2020. He passed peacefully at his home enjoying the morning sun, surrounded by his family and watching his grandkids playing in the front yard.

He is survived by wife, Kelly Hadfield of Eureka, IL; his brothers, Steven Hadfield of FL, and Robert (Danette) Hadfield of Lowpoint, IL; sons, Kyle (Ashleigh) Hadfield of Eureka, IL, and Cody Hadfield of Magnolia, TX; grandchildren, Addie, Easton, Bella, Ryann, and Ellie; and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.

Dan was born August 22, 1965 to Charles and Pattie Hadfield in Peoria, IL. He was a graduate of Deer Creek Mackinaw High School Class of 1984.

He moved to “the farm” in Eureka in 1997 where he instilled in his sons the love of the outdoors and nature.

Dan was the proud co-owner of TRI C Company in Eureka, IL.

He loved a good round of golf, camping, a good hand of cards and spending time outdoors. He adored his grandkids and made sure to be there to watch Addie's and Easton's games. He also loved to take his camper to Texas so he could spend time with Bella, Ryann and Ellie.

Many who remember Dan think of him as a “Second Dad” and were touched by his generosity.