ELLSWORTH — John D. Kagel Sr., 59, of Ellsworth, passed away on Monday (June 8, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A drive-through visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington. The funeral service will be private. Interment will be at Blue Mound Township Cemetery, Cooksville. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Cancer Center, Normal, or Easterseals Timber Pointe Outdoor Center, Hudson.

He was born Sept. 17, 1960, in Bloomington, son of C. DeLoss and Louella Baker Kagel; they preceded him in death.

Surviving are his son, John D. Kagel Jr., Bloomington; four sisters, Ruth (Gerald) Poppe, Chenoa; Janet Marie (John) Hogan, Decatur; Karen Wyant, Ellsworth; and Mary (Daniel) Kerber, Arrowsmith. Also surviving are 11 nieces and nephews.

John was a 1978 Tri-Valley graduate. He worked for Mitsubishi Motor Manufacturing of America Inc. retiring in 2010. After his retirement, he worked as a truck driver for Luckey Transit, Streator, for 10 years.

John enjoyed attending and assisting with auctions and was an avid collector of farm toys.

