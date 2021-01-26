John "David" O'Neall

David was born on September 27, 1940 in Bloomington, Illinois. He began his education in a one room school house, Lincoln School, before graduating from Ellsworth High School. He later graduated with a degree in Agriculture Mechanics from the University of Illinois. David married Nancy Keene on February 2, 1963, she survives. They were blessed with 58 years of a wonderful marriage. David spent one year in Fairfield, NC working as a Farm Manager. The majority of David's professional career was working 50 years on the 7 generation family farm.

His wife, children and grandchildren remember him as a man with a love for God. He was truly a faithful servant. He was very proud of his grandchildren, encouraging them in their life dreams, providing guidance and support. Family gatherings and vacations were special to him. He had a goal every day of learning something new. His passion for woodworking was shared in all the projects he completed for others. He also had a way of making everyone he spoke to feel special. Folks from the community sought his spiritual guidance especially during times of loss and searching. His gift helped him officiate 70 funerals.