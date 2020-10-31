NORMAL — John E. Campbell, 87, of Normal passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 5:31 PM at Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle.

There will be a private service for John and entombment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

John was born February 26, 1933 in Bloomington to Bertha Miller Campbell. On August 28, 1953 he married Lillian R. Patrick in Williamsville, IL. She preceded him in death on September 6, 2013.

He is survived by his three children: Bob (Lori) Campbell of Girard, Jim (Sherry) Campbell of Cape Coral, FL and Sue (Arnold Murrell) Campbell of Normal. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Jared (Monica) Balf of Fort Wayne, IN, Courtney (Cortlin) Dunlevy of Cape Coral, FL, Ryan (Melyssa Cooper) Campbell of Heyworth, Stephaney (Samantha Hardman) Campbell of Cape Coral, FL, Spencer (Nicki Ripperda) Campbell of Breese, IL and Hannah Sparrow of Normal, and five great-grandchildren.