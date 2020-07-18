MINERAL, Virginia — John E. Schneider, 74, of Mineral, Virginia, peacefully passed away July 12, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
No services are planned at this time. Per his wishes cremation rites were accorded.
John “Buddy” Schneider was born Oct. 4, 1945, in Tyler Texas, son of Marylou (Scritchfield) and Bud Schneider. He married Terry McNeil on May 19, 1991, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Surviving are his wife of 29 years, Terry Schneider, Mineral, Virginia; four daughters, Deanne Wenzel, Lincoln; Lisa Schneider Bennett, Culpeper, Virginia; Sarah Butcher, Martinsburg, West Virginia; Angela Fleming, Berryville, Virginia; two sisters, Linda (George) Cushing, Normal; Cynthia (Fred) Elmore, Rushville; two sisters-in-law, Peggy Brewster, League City, Texas; Robyn McNeil, Phoenixville Pennsylvania; one brother-in-law, Tim McNeil, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania; two nieces; three great-nephews; one great-niece; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and former spouse, Nancy Abbott, Martinsburg, West Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, W.C. Brewster; granddaughters, Samantha, Ann Marie; and grandson, Sam.
John graduated from Minonk-Dana-Rutland High School in Minonk, where he lettered in all sports, was a member of Boy's State, and homecoming king in the class of 1963.
His career began with the USDA Soil Conservation Service in various parts of the country. He transferred to Animal, Plant, Health Inspection Service in the Washington, D.C., area where he served the remainder of his career.
He retired in 2001, moving to his dream home on Lake Anna, Mineral, Virginia. His wife Terry joined him in 2004 upon retirement from the same agency.
Over the years, John “Buddy,” had a profound effect on so many people in both his professional and personal life. He showed that leading was about how you treat people with dignity and respect, and tried to inspire them to do their best, rather than order them to do what was required. No one was unimportant to him. No matter who you were, he always took the time to learn about you as a person and was willing to listen, offer advice, or at the very least make you laugh. He was a wonderful husband, dad, brother, grandpa, pepaw, pop, uncle and friend. He always had an abundance of love and support; he always made you feel so very special; and his love will forever be imprinted in our hearts.
Words of advice that he shared with those he loved the most: “Go slow. Enjoy your shelter. Don't make waves.”
