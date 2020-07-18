John E. Schneider

Over the years, John “Buddy,” had a profound effect on so many people in both his professional and personal life. He showed that leading was about how you treat people with dignity and respect, and tried to inspire them to do their best, rather than order them to do what was required. No one was unimportant to him. No matter who you were, he always took the time to learn about you as a person and was willing to listen, offer advice, or at the very least make you laugh. He was a wonderful husband, dad, brother, grandpa, pepaw, pop, uncle and friend. He always had an abundance of love and support; he always made you feel so very special; and his love will forever be imprinted in our hearts.