John F. Gebhardt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HEYWORTH — John Fred “Big John” Gebhardt, 60, of Heyworth, passed away peacefully Tuesday (Aug. 4, 2020) at home, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

John was born Jan. 31, 1960, to Wallace and Roberta Hayslip Gebhardt of Shirley. John married Teena Joy Gore on Nov. 18, 1988, and was the loving father of three children, Johnathan Stephen (Karen) Gebhardt, Maggie Danielle Gebhardt and Sydnee Paige (Travis) Morr, who all reside in Heyworth. John was also the loving grandfather of Maximo Stephen Gebhardt, Tiago William Gebhardt and Enzo John Gebhardt.

John was an extremely hard worker who loved westerns, farming, and being with his family. He loved working on and riding Harley Davidson motorcycles. He was an active member of the Local 99 Pipefitters Union and a pipefitter by trade. He was a devoted husband, father and family man and will be sorely missed.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Roberta Gebhardt.

He is survived by his siblings, George (Kim) Gebhardt, Bloomington; Wallace Daniel (Cheryl) Gebhardt, Heyworth; Diana (Erney) Runyon, Heyworth; and Mary (Rand) Barney, Champlain, New York. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.