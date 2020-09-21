John F. Ruby

After retiring, he enjoyed the time he spent working at the Woodworkers Shop in Bloomington. John enjoyed golf, woodworking and his involvement in the National Association for Amateur Radio. He attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church for many years.

His family, both his immediate and his extended meant the world to him. He regularly attended the Ruby family reunions, first in Des Moines and then eventually around the country. He enjoyed annual golf weekends with his brothers, where he regularly dominated on the golf course. He was a loving and faithful father and grandfather and could regularly be counted on to ruin his grandchildren's appetites with every kind of sugar that could be bought. He was an honorable, humble man who will be dearly missed.