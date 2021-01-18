BLOOMINGTON — John F. Shumaker Jr. age 96 of Bloomington IL passed away at 5:10 PM on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL. Private inurnment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

John was born May 12, 1924 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania the John and Irene Shumaker. He married Leanna Parsons on February 25, 1951 in Augusta, Georgia. She passed away March 22, 2009.

Surviving is his daughter M. Suzanne "Sue" (Jack) Griffith, Peoria, IL and several nieces and nephews. John served in the US Army during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He obtained the rank of Lieutenant. He had worked at General Electric for many years. He moved to Normal, IL in 1972. John and Leanna enjoyed traveling which included special places like Alaska, Hawaii. John enjoyed playing bridge, golfing and he was an avid ham radio operator.

