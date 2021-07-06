PONTIAC — John Francis "Buck" Gschwendtner, 94, of Pontiac, IL died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 7:50 p.m. at OSF St. James John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac, IL.

John was born December 8, 1926, in Pontiac, IL to Bernard and Gertrude (McGrath) Gschwendtner. He married Theresa (Christesen) Gschwendtner on September 10, 1955 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dwight, Illinois. She survives in Pontiac, IL.

Also surviving are his daughter, Susan Gschwendtner and son-in-law, Raymond Watson, of Washington, DC and Springfield, IL; sister-in-law, Mary Buster of Pontiac, IL; nieces: Sheila Buster of Thorndike, Maine, Shari Compton Levack of Washington State, Elizabeth Eischeid of Batavia, IL, and Janet Berta of Diamond, IL; nephews: Michael (Kelly) Buster (godson) of West Melbourne, FL, Patrick Buster of Pontiac, IL, and Dick Compton of Seattle, WA; great nephews: Joseph, Timothy, Nicholas, and Anthony Buster of West Melbourne, FL; and special family friends, Leslie Cohen Friedman of Cooperstown, NY, considered as a daughter, her children, Renee Friedman and William Friedman, considered as grandchildren, and Jeff Cohen of Fort Lauderdale, FL, considered as a son.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Bernadine Alveshire.

John graduated from St. Mary's Catholic Grade School and Pontiac Township High School, class of 1944.

John was a lifelong farmer in the Pontiac area and had also worked at the Pontiac Chair Factory. He was a long-time Treasurer for the local United Steelworkers Union (formerly Upholsterer's International) and had been a member of the local Toastmasters International group. He then worked with his wife and daughter operating an Americana antiques business and at the Old City Hall Shops. He greatly enjoyed his annual Ryan family reunion (particularly the reunion of 1946) and traveling, including to Washington, DC, Cooperstown, NY, Maine, Massachusetts, California, Florida, and Canada. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pontiac, IL. He had a special winning smile and friendly wink that he bestowed upon family and friends up until the last day of his life.

