CHATSWORTH — John H. Wiles, 82, of Chatsworth, passed away at 3:07 am, Saturday, September 19, 2020 surrounded by his family.

His funeral service will be 11:00 am, Friday, September 25, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Fairbury with Pastor Brian King officiating. Burial will follow the service in Chenoa Twp. Cemetery, Chenoa; with full Military Honors. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 am, Friday, September 25, 2020 prior to his funeral service also at the church in Fairbury. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be directed to Livingston County Humane Society or the animal shelter of the donor's choice.

Mr. Wiles was born March 26, 1938 in Maywood, IL; the son of John W. and Jane (Little) Wiles. He married Geraldine “Geri” Martin on November 17, 1956 at the Chenoa United Methodist Church. His wife, Geri preceded him in death on August 27, 2014. His parents and one grandson also preceded him in death.

Survivors include one son, James (Janice) Wiles of Fairbury, IL; one daughter, Judy (Mike) McCoy of Avon, IN; one brother, Jerry Wiles of New Buffalo, MI; 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.