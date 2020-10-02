John J. Conery

BLOOMINGTON — John Joseph “Whitey” Conery age 77 Bloomington IL passed away at 8:15 AM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his residence.

His graveside service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Gridley Cemetery, Gridley, IL. Military rites will be accorded at the cemetery by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Whitey was born October 18, 1942 in Bloomington, IL the son of Maurice J. and Mae C. Smith Conery. He married Linda Kay Lusher on January 8, 1988 in Springfield, IL. She passed away August 3, 2017.

Surviving is his sister Jan (Terry) Woith, Bloomington, IL, son, Rusty (Beth) Dungey, Bloomington IL, 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Whitey is preceded in death by his parents and his brother James.