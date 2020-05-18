BLOOMINGTON — John J. Corpus Jr., 64, of Bloomington, passed away Friday (May 15, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, of COVID-19.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Mass and graveside service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle.
John was born Aug. 15, 1955, in Spring Valley, to John and Gloria Suarez Corpus. He attended Catholic Consolidated Grade School in Spring Valley. John was a member of the Class of 1973 at St. Bede Academy, where he was an honor student and the editor of the Bedan Bruit. As a student at St. Bede, he earned state and nationwide awards in journalism and music.
An accomplished musician, John served as an organ and piano accompanist for some of the first Stage 212 productions. He also entertained for area clubs, social events and religious services, both in the Illinois Valley and Chicago area.
Upon graduation, John continued his education at St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minn., and the University of Illinois, Champaign.
For over 30 years, John lived in Chicago and worked as an instructor and page layout artist for Ambrosi and Associates/Black Dot. John returned to Spring Valley in 2010 to be a caregiver to his father. John later suffered a stroke and was most recently a resident at the Bloomington Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Bloomington.
John’s passion in life was music. A collector of thousands of albums and CDs, he appreciated all kinds of music from David Bowie to Wagner’s “Der Ring des Nibelungen,” which he attended live performances on multiple occasions.
Described by family and friends as a decent, kind and talented man who was a joy to be around, John will be missed by many. He is survived by a sister, Diane (Joseph) Janz, LaSalle; two brothers, Jim (Jan), Peoria, and Tony (Chris), Bloomington; a niece, Elizabeth (Andy) Wardinski; nephews, Joseph (Mechelle) Janz, Daniel (Stefani) Corpus and Dr. Keith (Brit) Corpus; great-nieces and –nephews, Mackenna and Parker Janz, Matthew Wardinski, Grayson and Ehnley Corpus and Cecilia Corpus. John is also survived by aunts, Sylvia (Jim) Hubert and Joan Suarez, and uncles, Jerry Toovey and Leonard Hybki.
John was preceded in death by friend and companion, Bob Krawczyk; his parents; a sister, Margaret Mary; his grandparents, Vince and Mary Kuhar Suarez and George and Bridget Fitzpatrick Corpus; many uncles, aunts and cousins.
The guestbook may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.