BLOOMINGTON — John J. Corpus Jr., 64, of Bloomington, passed away Friday (May 15, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, of COVID-19.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Mass and graveside service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle.

John was born Aug. 15, 1955, in Spring Valley, to John and Gloria Suarez Corpus. He attended Catholic Consolidated Grade School in Spring Valley. John was a member of the Class of 1973 at St. Bede Academy, where he was an honor student and the editor of the Bedan Bruit. As a student at St. Bede, he earned state and nationwide awards in journalism and music.

An accomplished musician, John served as an organ and piano accompanist for some of the first Stage 212 productions. He also entertained for area clubs, social events and religious services, both in the Illinois Valley and Chicago area.

Upon graduation, John continued his education at St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minn., and the University of Illinois, Champaign.