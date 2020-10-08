John 'Jack' Conroy

He is survived by his wife Rita Conroy, and children Edward (Kathy) Conroy, Patricia (Otto) Harms, Mary (Roger) Palmore, 12 grandchildren, as well as 20 great-grandchildren (and counting).

He joins his parents Mary (Kelly) and John Conroy, his sister Helen (Breese), his brother James, his son Timothy Conroy, his daughter Janet Miggins, and his son-in-law Richard Craig in peaceful rest.

Jack lived an incredibly full and blessed life. He was a faithful Catholic and loved the Lord. He truly enjoyed being active and worked hard his entire life. He was known as Jack, Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa and Grandpa Great by his loved ones. He was a great storyteller and always generous to those around him, always insisting on paying for dinner for all his kids and grandkids. An avid reader, Jack was a regular member of the Minonk Library and especially liked reading autobiographies and mysteries.

His faith, perseverance and deep love for his wife will always be an inspiration to those who knew him. He had a wonderful sense of humor (especially when teasing his wife and kids) that will be deeply missed. Every memory he shared of his long life will be treasured by his family. Every night he would pray "Goodnight Jesus" and every morning his first words were "Thank you Jesus."