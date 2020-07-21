John 'Jack' Degnan

BLOOMINGTON — John McCarthy “Jack” Degnan, 90, of Bloomington, passed away Tuesday (July 21, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Church, Bloomington. Private interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Church or the Westminster Village Foundation.
Born July 1, 1930, in Hammond, Indiana, he was the full-blooded Irish son of John Bernard and Ellen Angela McCarthy Degnan (deceased) and brother to Mary Degnan Weller (deceased). He married Margaret Louise Gelven in 1954 in Rolla, Missouri, (deceased 1968). In 1970, he married Rosemary Marti (deceased 2006) at Holy Trinity Church.
Surviving are his three children, Michael (Eileen) Degnan, St. Paul, Minnesota; Marie (Allen) Ryan, Wheaton; and Gregory (Diane) Degnan, Goodlettsville, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Maureen (Christian) Woeltge; Colin (Monica) Degnan; David, Marty (Abbie) and Lindsay Ryan; and Robert Degnan; and three great-grandchildren, Connor, Nathan and Tyler Degnan.
Jack, a 1948 graduate of Chenoa High School and a 1952 business graduate of Marquette University, was a member of the Delta Sigma Pi fraternity. He served in the U.S. Army (1952-54) and was a Korean War veteran. Jack worked for Blunt, Ellis & Loewi Inc. as investment broker and later as accountant. A longtime member of Holy Trinity Church, he was active in funeral choir, parish council, bereavement committee, RCIA program, Cursillo and was a Eucharistic minister. He was a member of SCORE Association, Young Men's Club and Habitat for Humanity. At Westminster he served on the building and foundation committee and was one of the founding members of the men's singing group Silver Chords.
To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
