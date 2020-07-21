John 'Jack' Degnan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — John McCarthy “Jack” Degnan, 90, of Bloomington, passed away Tuesday (July 21, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Church, Bloomington. Private interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Church or the Westminster Village Foundation.

Born July 1, 1930, in Hammond, Indiana, he was the full-blooded Irish son of John Bernard and Ellen Angela McCarthy Degnan (deceased) and brother to Mary Degnan Weller (deceased). He married Margaret Louise Gelven in 1954 in Rolla, Missouri, (deceased 1968). In 1970, he married Rosemary Marti (deceased 2006) at Holy Trinity Church.

Surviving are his three children, Michael (Eileen) Degnan, St. Paul, Minnesota; Marie (Allen) Ryan, Wheaton; and Gregory (Diane) Degnan, Goodlettsville, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Maureen (Christian) Woeltge; Colin (Monica) Degnan; David, Marty (Abbie) and Lindsay Ryan; and Robert Degnan; and three great-grandchildren, Connor, Nathan and Tyler Degnan.