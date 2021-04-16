BLOOMINGTON — John "Jack" G. Gooding, 91, of Bloomington, passed away on April 13, 2021, at his daughter's residence, surrounded by family. He was born May 24, 1929, to John and Edna (Hasselbring) Gooding in Hammond, IN. When he was fifteen, Jack's family moved to Normal where he met his sweetheart, Ruth Reddel. They married on May 21, 1950, and remained together until Ruth's passing on March 23, 2019.

Jack is survived by his children: Steve (Vona) Gooding of Columbus, OH, Mark Gooding of Mesa, AZ, Kent (Karen) Gooding of Victor, NY, and Sharon (Ross) Woodside of Bloomington; grandchildren: Matt, Chris, Jon, Chrissy, Andy, Jessica, Staci, Kristen, Lauren, Ryan, Austin; honorary grandson, Joe; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by brothers: Dick Gooding and Fred (Pat) Gooding; sisters: Beverly (Roger) Weber and Sharon Kelleher; and sister-in-law, Aiko Gooding.

Jack was known for his devotion to his family and community, along with his musical prowess. He began playing the clarinet as a boy and became one of the McLean County Musician Union's youngest members, performing with other prominent local musicians in clubs and at private parties around Bloomington as well as sharing bookings with such national figures as Tommy Dorsey and Vaughn Monroe. He worked for Illinois Power Company for over 40 years and as an active member of the community, Jack served as mayor of Chenoa for twelve years, helping to establish the Chenoa Ambulance Service. Until his passing, he could be heard playing his clarinet around Evergreen Place for friends and visitors.