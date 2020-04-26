× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PONTIAC — John "Jack" R. Murphy was born Nov. 17, 1931 in Cornell, to Donald F. Murphy and Nettie Brougham (Walker) Murphy.

He passed away on April 25, 2020 at home in Pontiac, surrounded by family.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard K. Murphy.

He is survived by his lifetime sweetheart, JoEllen (Barger), their children, Jodi Murphy (Mark Harkrader), Jill Whitmar (Richard), Jon Murphy (Laurie) and grandchildren, Molly, Lauren, Joseph and Matthew and two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Roman.

Jack grew up in Cornell, where his family owned the Murphy Drug Store.

He attended Illinois State University and graduated with bachelor's and master's degrees. Jack was a high school teacher and coach for over forty years. As a varsity basketball coach, he led his teams to nearly 600 victories.

Murphy was honored by induction into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame, Taylorville High School Hall of Fame, Pontiac Township High School Sports Hall of Fame and the Bloomington-Normal Officials Hall of Fame.

A celebration of his life is anticipated in Pontiac for late June and will be announced later.