John 'Jack" Stromberger

His wife and his children survive him, Gary (Deb) Stromberger, Bloomington; Jill (Greg) Parkhurst, Robinson; John (Connie) Stromberger and Tami Stromberger, all of Washington; and Mark (Cara) Stromberger, Plainfield; 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Eva Keller, El Paso. His parents; one brother, Marty Stromberger; and one sister, Pat Eckhoff, preceded him in death.

Jack attended Eureka College, where he was a captain of the football team and president of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. After graduation in 1953, he was drafted into the United States Army, achieving the rank of sergeant. Upon returning home, he began his teaching career. After one year in the Eureka School District, he was hired in 1956 by Washington Community High School, which began a 35-year career at the school. Besides teaching, he coached track, football, and golf over his tenure and was the athletic director for 25 years. In 2018, he was inducted as a member of the Washington Community High School Hall of Fame's inaugural class. Jack was also a crop hail insurance adjuster for over 40 years in the summer, and the farmers loved his conversation.