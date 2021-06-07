John Joseph Benedino

John graduated from Pontiac Township High School and served our country in the U.S. Navy, from 1952 to 1956 on the west coast and in Japan. After military service, John attended Barber College in Peoria, IL. and operated his own shop in Pontiac. John and Marilyn made their home in Pontiac. John then ventured into the tech field, developing an IBM based manufacturing cost accounting system for Roof Manufacturing, Pontiac. He later worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Co., and then General Telephone Company in Lincoln, IL, and in Monticello, IL. His final endeavor was in Telecommunications for the University of Illinois, from 1986 to retirement in 1997. John and Marilyn had a sizable vegetable garden for 59 of their 60 years of life together. They enjoyed ballroom dancing and belonged to several dance clubs wherever they lived. John had a talent for design. He drew the house plans for a new home in Pontiac. In his latest years he created many original designs for knit sweaters. In retirement, he and Marilyn enjoyed a lot of travel both in the U.S. and in foreign countries. Russia was a favorite.