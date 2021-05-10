NORMAL — John L. "Bucky" Sullivan, 76 years, of Normal, IL died on May 7, 2021 at his home surrounded by family after a brief illness.
He was born May 14, 1944, in Jacksonville, IL, the son of James J. Sr. and Marjorie Cox Sullivan. He married Nancy L. Sullivan on May 28, 1977, at American Lutheran Church in Rantoul, IL, she survives.
Also surviving: one daughter, Kristie Betson (Chris) of Bloomington; three sons: Charles of Champaign, Carl (Lisa) of North, SC, and Gerald (Nikki) of Minot, ND; seven grandchildren: Tyler Sullivan of Chicago, Sean Sullivan of Seattle, WA, Nicholas Almanza of Ojai, CA, Peyton, Alexandra, and Maddux Betson, of Bloomington, and Emily Sullivan, of Minot, ND and numerous nieces and nephews around the country.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, J.J. "Bud" Sullivan.
Mr. Sullivan graduated Routt High School in Jacksonville before continuing his education at Illinois College and the University of Illinois. A lifelong educator he taught ten years in the classroom before serving 23 years as a school administrator, finishing his career at Parkside Junior High School in Normal.
He was a dedicated basketball and football official spending 22 years officiating basketball and 43 years officiating football both on the field and as a replay official in the booth. In 2009 he was inducted into the Bloomington-Normal Officials Association's Hall of Fame. He is also a member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the IBOA.
Cremation services have been entrusted to East Lawn Funeral Home in Bloomington.
A visitation will be held on May 21, 2021 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with a service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to Routt High School in Jacksonville, IL, or St. Jude Children's Hospital.