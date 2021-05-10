NORMAL — John L. "Bucky" Sullivan, 76 years, of Normal, IL died on May 7, 2021 at his home surrounded by family after a brief illness.

He was born May 14, 1944, in Jacksonville, IL, the son of James J. Sr. and Marjorie Cox Sullivan. He married Nancy L. Sullivan on May 28, 1977, at American Lutheran Church in Rantoul, IL, she survives.

Also surviving: one daughter, Kristie Betson (Chris) of Bloomington; three sons: Charles of Champaign, Carl (Lisa) of North, SC, and Gerald (Nikki) of Minot, ND; seven grandchildren: Tyler Sullivan of Chicago, Sean Sullivan of Seattle, WA, Nicholas Almanza of Ojai, CA, Peyton, Alexandra, and Maddux Betson, of Bloomington, and Emily Sullivan, of Minot, ND and numerous nieces and nephews around the country.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, J.J. "Bud" Sullivan.

Mr. Sullivan graduated Routt High School in Jacksonville before continuing his education at Illinois College and the University of Illinois. A lifelong educator he taught ten years in the classroom before serving 23 years as a school administrator, finishing his career at Parkside Junior High School in Normal.