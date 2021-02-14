John L. Garrett

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, IL with Pastor Brandon Current officiating. Burial with military rites will be at Hudson Cemetery. Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the memorial home. Memorials may be made to the Hudson Christian Church.

John was born June 24, 1945 in Low Point, IL the son of John E. and Lena M. Huff Garrett. He married Joyce A. Kearfott on May 29, 1969 in Hudson, IL. She survives along with a daughter, Angela Garrett of El Paso; a son, John Garrett of Des Moines, IA; five grandchildren: Katrina (John) Schmitt of Secor, Trevor Garrett of El Paso, Lesleigh Garrett of Secor, Hunter Garrett and Evan Garrett both of Des Moines, IA; four great grandchildren: Amber Schmitt, Naomi Aldrich, Oliver Kucharski, and John Garrett; five brothers and sisters: Jane (Bud) Cramer, Roy Garrett, Connie (Danny) Edwards, and Dianne Nevius all of Hudson, and Russell (Linda) Garrett of Tiline, KY; three sister-in-laws: Frances Garrett of Waynesville, Janet and Margaret Garrett both of Normal.