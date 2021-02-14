EL PASO — John L. Garrett, 75, of El Paso, IL passed away at 6:59 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Carle-BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, IL with Pastor Brandon Current officiating. Burial with military rites will be at Hudson Cemetery. Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the memorial home. Memorials may be made to the Hudson Christian Church.
John was born June 24, 1945 in Low Point, IL the son of John E. and Lena M. Huff Garrett. He married Joyce A. Kearfott on May 29, 1969 in Hudson, IL. She survives along with a daughter, Angela Garrett of El Paso; a son, John Garrett of Des Moines, IA; five grandchildren: Katrina (John) Schmitt of Secor, Trevor Garrett of El Paso, Lesleigh Garrett of Secor, Hunter Garrett and Evan Garrett both of Des Moines, IA; four great grandchildren: Amber Schmitt, Naomi Aldrich, Oliver Kucharski, and John Garrett; five brothers and sisters: Jane (Bud) Cramer, Roy Garrett, Connie (Danny) Edwards, and Dianne Nevius all of Hudson, and Russell (Linda) Garrett of Tiline, KY; three sister-in-laws: Frances Garrett of Waynesville, Janet and Margaret Garrett both of Normal.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: Ronnie, Jimmy, and Donnie; and one sister, Wanda Garrett; and one sister-in-law, Sandy Garrett.
John attended Hudson Christian Church and had been a member of the American Legion. He was a US Marine veteran serving from 1965-1968. He had worked out of the Labor Hall #362, worked for Garrett Construction, and for Gildersleeve Fertilizer and Farms. John was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.